The Russian traveler, who has visited 55 countries and many cities of Russia, spoke about the “ideal option” of a trip to Abkhazia. He shared his advice on safe rest in the “land of the soul” in his personal blog on the platform “Yandex Zen“.

First of all, the Russian reminded tourists that one should not build high expectations from the service in Abkhazia. In his personal experience, you need to “minimize” contacts with local residents and enjoy the natural beauty.

“As they say, in order not to be disappointed, one does not need to be enchanted. If you are going to this country, you know, there will be no running after the client and please the staff – the Abkhazians are proud, ”the author said.

The traveler recommended avoiding tourist places and markets, and also called for excursions – according to him, prices for visitors are too high several times, and you can also buy low-quality products.

“Never buy wine in Abkhazia at tourist markets – everything is in plastic containers that are sold under the guise of“ homemade ”- powder diluted with technical alcohol, which can be hazardous to health. Honey is also a terrible badyaga, I don’t recommend it, ”the Russian noted.

Among other things, the blogger advised to travel around Abkhazia in his own car, explaining this by convenience, the ability to “see everything in the shortest possible time” and saving money on excursions. Accommodation on a trip, according to the author, is best chosen through online accommodation booking services.

Earlier in June, a tourist from Russia went on vacation to Abkhazia and spoke about the safety at the resort and about the attitude of local residents towards Russians. According to the Russian woman, the situation in Abkhazia is “quite calm” – for example, she expressed doubt that something could threaten the safety of tourists while walking in the mountains or on the beaches. Nevertheless, the author described the attitude of local residents towards Russians with the words “not everything is so simple here”.