FSB detained an Altai resident for financing a Ukrainian group

FSB officers detained a 20-year-old resident of Biysk, Altai Territory, for financing a Ukrainian paramilitary group. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

According to intelligence services, a young man from Altai subscribed in a messenger to a group of a Ukrainian paramilitary association recognized as terrorist in Russia. He purchased virtual currency from his card and transferred the money to the group’s crypto wallet to purchase drones and equipment, which is what the FSB caught.

The FSB Directorate for the Altai Territory showed an operational video of the arrest of a Russian.

The footage shows special forces soldiers who put the young man on the floor and handcuff him, and then take him out of the apartment.

A criminal case has been initiated against the detainee under Article 205.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Financing of Terrorism”). He admitted guilt. With the sanction of the court, the young man was arrested.

On January 17, it was reported that the FSB detained a resident of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), who was collecting information for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The man transmitted to the enemy data on the locations of personnel and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces in the zone of a special military operation.