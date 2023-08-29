The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) also announced that it intends to interrogate US diplomats at the embassy in Moscow on the background of the case, which is contrary to diplomatic norms.

The announcement is the latest in a series of diplomatic disputes that have exacerbated the strained relations between Moscow and Washington, especially with regard to the conflict in Ukraine.

And the FSB security service announced that it had charged Russian citizen Robert Shunov, who worked for more than 25 years at the US Consulate in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, on the grounds of “secret cooperation with a foreign country”, a charge that could carry a prison sentence of up to one year. eight years.

Meanwhile, Russian news agencies published an undated video distributed by the FSB showing Shunov’s arrest on a snowy street. It also published pictures of Shunoff making his confessions in front of the camera.

Shunov left the consulate in 2021, when Moscow imposed restrictions on its citizens working in foreign missions.

The State Department noted that Shunoff has since worked as a private contractor collecting journalistic samples from publicly accessible Russian media “in strict compliance with Russian laws and regulations.”

In response to the accusations, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “The allegations against Shunov are completely without merit.”

He said the move “highlights the increasingly repressive measures the Russian government is taking against its citizens”.

He also denounced Russian attempts to cast doubt on US diplomats by referring to obligations stipulated in the Vienna Convention.

“We strongly protest attempts by the Russian security services, reinforced by Russian state media, to intimidate and harass our employees,” Miller said.

The FSB said Shunov began passing information to US diplomats in September last year about the conflict and the mobilization that prompted many Russians of military age to flee Russia.

He added that Shunov was entrusted with the task of gauging the general opposition mood in the Russian regions ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for next year.

He added that Shonov submitted reports to two diplomats in the political section of the US Embassy in Moscow, Jeffrey Sellin and David Bernstein.