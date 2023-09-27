Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: The Tor-M1 air defense system destroyed more than 200 targets in the Krasnolimansky sector

Russian military personnel from the Tor-M1 air defense system of the Central Military District (TsVO) destroyed more than 200 targets in the special operation zone in the Krasnolimansky sector over the past eight months. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports RIA News.

“The combat work of the crew of the Tor-M1 air defense system is carried out around the clock, having received a task, the military personnel march to one of the combat deployment areas, depending on the direction of action of the enemy’s reconnaissance drones,” the ministry clarified.

The Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system is capable of shooting down guided and anti-radar missiles, airplanes, helicopters, cruise missiles, reconnaissance and attack drones. You can eliminate up to eight air targets using one air defense missile system.

For the downed equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the calculation was included in the awards and was rewarded with a reward, the Ministry of Defense added.

Earlier it was reported that by June, the crew of the Tor-M1 air defense system of the Central Military District eliminated more than 100 drones of the Ukrainian troops in the Krasnoliman direction.