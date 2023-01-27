A machine of destruction capable of unloading on the enemy between 350 and 400 rounds per minute. It is the Russian BMPT Terminator in action against the Ukrainian positions in the Severodonetsk oblast. The mouth of fire unloads repeated shots towards the bush where Ukrainian positions have been identified. The self-propelled gun is one of the most exploited weapons by the Russians in this phase of the war: thanks to its double 30mm cannons and two grenade launchers and one of the most versatile armored vehicles on the front.

