Russian tennis player Kamilla Rakhimova called Ukrainian women’s refusal to shake hands their choice

Russian tennis player Kamilla Rakhimova appreciated the refusal of Ukrainian women to shake hands at tournaments. Her words lead “Championship”.

The athlete called what is happening their choice. “As Russian athletes, there is nothing we can do about it. If Ukrainian women feel relieved by this, then let them continue to do so, ”she said. Rakhimova added that she plans to play tennis and not hold political demonstrations.

Ukrainian tennis players do not shake hands with Russians and Belarusians after matches. In particular, Elina Svitolina did not greet the Russians Anna Blinkova and Daria Kasatkina in the third and fourth rounds of Roland Garros, as well as the Belarusian Arina Sobolenko after the quarterfinal match of the tournament.

The Women’s Tennis Association and the Association of Professional Tennis Players did not completely remove the Russians and Belarusians. Athletes take part in the tournament in a neutral status.