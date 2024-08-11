Russia would have finished 15th in the Games’ medal count, taking into account the awards of former Russians

Former Russian athletes who changed their sports citizenship earned 17 awards of various denominations at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This is reported by “Championship”.

In total, former Russian athletes won six gold, two silver and nine bronze medals. If we add the silver of Russian tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider in doubles, Russia would take 15th place in the medal standings of the 2024 Games – between the teams of Hungary and Spain.

Earlier, three-time Olympic figure skating champion and State Duma deputy Irina Rodnina named the consequences of Russians missing the 2024 Olympic Games. In her opinion, this will have a negative impact on Russian sports, as benchmarks and methods will be lost.

The Russians were admitted to the Olympic Games in Paris in neutral status. A total of 15 domestic athletes competed. Of these, only Andreeva and Schneider were able to win a medal.