The Russian team has climbed to seventh place in the medal standings after nine competitive days of the Beijing Olympics. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

On February 13, Russian athletes won four medals of various denominations. Russian skiers won the relay four by ten kilometers. The team included Alexey Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov, Denis Spitsov and Sergey Ustyugov.

After the success of the skiers, biathlete Eduard Latypov won the bronze medal in the 12.5 km pursuit race. The team’s piggy bank was also supplemented with silver in the short track. Konstantin Ivliev became the second at a distance of 500 meters. Another bronze medal was brought to the Russian national team by speed skater Angelina Golikova at a distance of 500 meters.

The Russian team now has 13 medals of various denominations. The team has four gold, five silver and eight bronze medals.

Norway took the lead with nine gold medals. The German team dropped to second place with eight gold medals. Third place goes to the US team with six medals of the highest standard.

The Beijing Olympics will run until February 20. Domestic athletes compete at the Games under the auspices of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).