Russian Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne defeated German athlete Alexander Zverev in the second meeting of the semi-finals of the Professional Tennis Association Cup. The score is 3: 6, 6: 3, 7: 5. In the first meeting of the semifinals, Andrei Rublev beat Jan-Lennard Struff.

As a result, the Russian team reached the final of the tournament. In the decisive match, the Russians will play with Italian tennis players.

The ATP Cup is being held for the second time. In the first draw, the Russian national team gave way to the Serbs, reaching the semifinals.

In addition to the Russian Federation, the national teams of Austria, Germany, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Greece, Argentina, Italy, France, Australia and Japan play at the tournament.

In addition to Andrei Rublev and Daniil Medvedev, the Russian team is represented at the tournament by Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy. The tournament will end on February 6.