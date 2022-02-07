The Russian team dropped to second place in the team medal standings at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The Swedes managed to get around the Russian athletes, who turned out to be leaders thanks to the victory of skier Sarah Hector in the giant slalom. This gold was the third for the Swedish team at the Games in Beijing. The Scandinavians have no other medals.

The Russians have a victory in the team figure skating tournament, as well as the gold of the skier Alexander Bolshunov in the skiathlon. At the same time, representatives of the country won two silver and two bronze medals. In terms of the total number of medals, the Russian team surpasses all rivals.

The Beijing Winter Olympics began on February 4 and will end on February 20. Athletes will compete for 109 sets of awards.