The Russian team is in ninth place after six competitive days at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

According to the results of February 10, the Russian team dropped to ninth place in the unofficial medal standings of the Games. On this day, the Russians did not win a single award. In the asset of domestic athletes there are 11 medals of various denominations: two gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

The leader of the standings is the German team, whose athletes won six gold medals. In second place is the Norwegian team, which has five gold medals. Rounding out the top three are American athletes.

The Beijing Olympics will run until February 20.