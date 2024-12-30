They call these practices seabed warfare and estimate that hundreds of Russian spy ships are exploring Nordic waters.
Finnish researchers, after exploring the seabed, have found a drag mark proving that the target of the Russian tanker «Eagle S», responsible for the breakage of the Estlink 2 electrical cable, was to cause massive damage that would also affect other…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Russian #tanker #detained #Finland #fully #loaded #spy #equipment
Leave a Reply