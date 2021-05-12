Russian synchronized swimmer Varvara Subbotina won the soloists’ free skate at the European Championships in Hungary. Reported by “R-Sport”.

After that, the Russian woman announced that she was forced to miss the Olympic Games, which will be held in the summer of 2021. Subbotina will end the season ahead of schedule, this is due to the need for surgery. “I am going to be treated and recover. It’s sad to miss the Olympics, ”said the athlete.

Subbotina also added that she could refuse to participate in the European Championship. The coaches of the Russian athlete excluded all dives from the free program.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held from 23 July to 8 August. Initially, the competition was supposed to take place back in 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Subbotina became world champion twice. She won two gold medals at the 2018 European Championships.