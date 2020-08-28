The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports that the next stage of the Ocean Shield 2020 naval exercises is being held in the Bering Sea, involving the forces of the Pacific Fleet, including a grouping in the far sea zone.

During the exercise, the Varyag missile cruiser and the Omsk nuclear-powered submarine carried out joint missile firing at a sea target in the water area of ​​the Bering Sea. Both missiles successfully hit targets at distances of over 450 and over 320 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the Russian submarine was spotted the day before by the US Northern Command near Alaska. The Pentagon noted that the submarine is in international waters “at a considerable distance” from the territorial waters of the United States.

Later, a source in the Pacific Fleet reported that the Russian submarine that surfaced off the coast of Alaska turned out to be the nuclear-powered submarine Omsk participating in the exercise.

According to the Ministry of Defense, during the Ocean Shield-2020 exercise, 15 warships and ships, as well as naval aircraft of the fleet, were involved in the implementation of the combat exercise of the Omsk submarine and the Varyag cruiser.

Also, during the exercise, rocket firing of the Bastion coastal mobile complexes was practiced at a complex target in the waters of the Anadyr Bay. Bastion fired two Onyx anti-ship cruise missiles at sea targets at a distance exceeding 230 kilometers.