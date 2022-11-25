The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement: “The submarine (Magadan) launched missiles (Caliber) from under the water at targets in the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan.”

“The first missile successfully hit a sea target, which is a simulation of targeting a ship in the sea waters of a hypothetical enemy,” the statement said.

As for the second missile, it hit a target outside the water in the Surkum tactical field in the Khabarovsk region, knowing that the target range reached 1,000 kilometers, according to the Ministry of Defense statement.

Sea monster “Magadan”