A resident of the Kemerovo region strangled his friend with a poker during a feast, after which he dismembered and buried the remains in his house. This is reported by REN TV.

The brutal massacre took place in the village of Novosafonovsky, Prokopyevsky district. Since April 15, the victim was listed as missing, and a month later, parts of his body were found under the floor of his friend’s house. It turned out that the men drank alcohol, during a quarrel, the suspect attacked the guest with a poker, then dismembered, hid some of the remains in the underground, another 500 meters from the house.

The Russian was previously convicted, he is also registered in a psychiatric hospital. At present, an investigation is underway, a criminal case has been initiated under Article 105 (“Murder”).

Earlier in Bashkiria, a local resident doubted the quality of alcohol, decided to check its authenticity and killed two people. According to the investigation, the drunk man decided to check the strength of alcohol, which he received while working in another region. To do this, he poured alcohol into the lid of the canister and set it on fire. The fire spread to nearby objects, after which it engulfed the entire house. His 87-year-old mother and 61-year-old brother died instantly.