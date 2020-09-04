The poison attack on Russian opposition politician Alexej Navalny is creating considerable tension with Moscow and increasing pressure to stop the Nord Stream 2 natural gas project. Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected any involvement in the case. “There is no reason to blame the Russian state for anything,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. He therefore sees no reason for sanctions that could be imposed on Russia or the Nord Stream 2 Baltic gas pipeline, which is about to be completed.

The federal government had declared, referring to a special Bundeswehr laboratory, that a nerve agent of the Novitschok group had been detected “beyond doubt” near Navalny – it is suspected that government agencies are behind it. The 44-year-old is one of Putin’s harshest critics and is in an artificial coma at the Berlin Charité.

The EU openly threatened Russia with sanctions. A statement released on Thursday evening said the European Union is calling for a common international response and reserves the right to take appropriate action. This also included sanctions.

“The Russian government must do everything possible to investigate this crime thoroughly and in full transparency and to bring those responsible to justice,” said the statement published on behalf of the member states by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. “Impunity must and will not be accepted.” The use of chemical weapons is not acceptable under any circumstances and represents a serious violation of international law and human rights norms.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has made new sanctions dependent on Russia’s response – but only last week she emphasized that the pipeline should be completed regardless of the Navalny case. “I think that we should see that as a separate matter,” she emphasized, saying that it is an economic project.

From Germany, the BASF subsidiary Wintershall and Eon are involved, the most important being the natural gas export project for the Russian Gazprom Group. But resistance to the project with an investment volume of eight billion euros is growing. “The only language that Putin understands is one of hardness,” said the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Norbert Röttgen (CDU), on Deutschlandfunk. Therefore, the question of natural gas supplies must be on the table.

FDP calls for a moratorium on the further construction of Nord Stream 2

The FDP foreign politician Alexander Graf Lambsdorff called for a moratorium on the further construction of Nord Stream 2, “which must apply until the Kremlin enables an independent investigation in the Navalny case.”

The head of the consortium’s supervisory board, former Federal Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD), did not want to comment on the Navalny case and the possible consequences when asked by the Tagesspiegel.

Manuela Schwesig, SPD Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where the gas pipeline is supposed to arrive, said: “It is not surprising that those who have always been against Nord Stream 2 use this incident to once again demand that the Baltic Sea pipeline be abandoned . “Completion is in the German interest in order to improve the future energy supply. “I also think it’s better to stay in dialogue than break bridges.”

Kramp-Karrenbauer struck a sharp note in the direction of Moscow

Nord Stream 2 referred to the building permits that had already been issued. Due to US sanctions against companies involved in the construction, however, the laying of the last 150 kilometers on the seabed has been delayed. The project is also highly controversial in that.

Defense Minister and CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer struck a sharp note in the direction of Moscow. “We want good relations with the Russian people, but we have to see the Putin system for what it is – an aggressive regime that tries without scruples to enforce its interests by means of violence and repeatedly violates the international rules of conduct,” said they of the “Rheinische Post”.

NATO advises on possible consequences

The US government was “deeply concerned” about the poisoning of Navalny. The spokesman for the National Security Council in the White House, John Ullyot, said on Twitter on Wednesday: “Alexei Navalny’s poisoning is utterly reprehensible.” The US would work with allies and the international community to hold those responsible in Russia accountable – ” wherever the evidence leads ”.

According to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, NATO will soon be discussing possible consequences of the case. In NATO circles, a meeting of the North Atlantic Council in the coming days is considered possible before the next regular meeting on Wednesday. (with dpa)