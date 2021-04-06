The Russian stabbed a man who stepped on his foot in the bus with a knife. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the prosecutor’s office of Primorye.

According to the official report, a resident of Vladivostok, who was traveling in public transport, first began to complain to one of the passengers for stepping on his foot, and then, when the bus arrived at the terminal, went out after him and stabbed him in the stomach. After that, the offender disappeared, the victim was assisted by passers-by.

The court found the resident of Primorye guilty and sentenced to six and a half years in prison in a maximum security penal colony.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the Krasnodar Territory killed his brother and lived with his body for four days. According to the investigation, a quarrel arose between the 64-year-old and 61-year-old men. The younger brother complained about poor housekeeping. During the quarrel, the older brother took a knife and stabbed the younger one several times.