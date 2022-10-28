In Altai, a 41-year-old man stabbed his younger brother during a drunken quarrel

In Altai, an investigation into a case against a 41-year-old local resident about the murder of a 38-year-old relative during a quarrel has been completed. On Friday, October 28, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the agency, on May 16, in the village of Beltir, in a house on Diyatov Street, the person involved was drinking with his younger brother. There they quarreled, then a drunken Russian grabbed a knife and stabbed his opponent, striking him in the chest, thigh and forearm.

In fact, a case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Now the criminal case with the indictment has been sent to the prosecutor. The man is in jail.

