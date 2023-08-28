Russian spy wanted by the FBI. So she recruited agents for Moscow in Milan

The FBI look for one Russian spy which operated in Italy. Is called Natalia Burlinova and according to the US authorities “polluted Western public opinion”. She is an elegant and unsuspecting 40-year-old woman who has frequented the high Italian salons. Cultivated relationships between Fly And Romewithout making it clear, however, that they actually work for the Federalnaya Sluzhba Bezopasnosti (FSB) intelligence service, the most highly rated agents in the Kremlin. The first to make the media case – reports Repubblica – are the journalists of New York Timeswho last Friday published a US intelligence report denouncing the new FSB strategy for influence public opinion western.

