Russian vaccines Sputnik V They arrived in Slovakia in March as an emergency remedy when the country led the mortality from coronavirus in Europe, but six weeks later they are still not employed because the health authorities they openly doubt its composition.

The Slovak Government announced in March the purchase of two million doses of Sputnik to speed up vaccination in the country of five million people, which currently has the fourth highest mortality rate by covid in Europe. Last month was the second in the continent in deaths by population.

200,000 doses arrived in the country in March and some of them were analyzed by the National Office for Drug Control (SUKL), that you must give the go-ahead before they can be used on Slovak territory.

This Central European country thus became the second partner of the European Union (EU) to receive Russian vaccines, but unlike in Hungary, where they began to be administered without problems, Sputnik V has encountered the doubts of Slovak experts.

The doubts

Slovakia’s Medicines Regulator questioned the composition of the drug, suggesting serious quality problems in manufacturing, since the drug did not have the same characteristics as that analyzed by the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet.

In that magazine a study claimed that Sputnik V was 91.6 percent effective against covid-19, an endorsement for the vaccine that has been used by Russia to improve its international image.

SUKL argued that batches imported from Sputnik “they did not have the same characteristics and properties” than the version of the vaccine reviewed by The Lancet.

“A definitive opinion on the advantages and risks of the Sputnik V vaccine is not possible because a lot of manufacturer data is missing, the drug ampoules are inconsistent, and there has been no way to compare the vaccines in different clinical studies and countries, “the SUKL concluded.

The Slovak regulator came to that conclusion after ask for advice to about twenty laboratories, public and private, which sparked outrage in Moscow, which called what happened “sabotage.”

“Sabotage”

The Russian sovereign wealth fund responsible for the vaccine has demanded the return of the doses sold by claiming that Slovakia violated the bilateral contract by testing the drug in laboratories for the control of non-EU certified drugs.

That Russian entity described such behavior as a “act of sabotage “ and called on the Central European country to repeat the analyzes in laboratories approved by Brussels.

“All the games of Sputnik V they have the same quality and they are subjected to strict quality control at the Gamaleya Institute “, underlined the Russian Direct Investment Fund (FIDR).

The Slovak Government has not ruled out the use of Sputnik, but you need the go-ahead from your drug regulator, as explained Tuesday by Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský, who stressed that the SUKL’s reluctance is “for technical and security reasons.”

Political storm

The purchase of the Russian vaccine unleashed a political earthquake that continues to shake the fragile Slovak coalition government. At the end of March the then prime minister resignedIgor Matovic, who decided to buy the vaccines without consulting the other three parties united in the Executive.

His government partners – conservatives, rightists and liberals – asked that will leave office because they had lost confidence in him and accused him of succumbing to a Russian “hybrid war tool” and dividing the EU.

Matovic, leader of the populist formation Gente Corriente (OLaNo), has been replaced at the head of the Government by a close collaborator, Eduard Heger, while he himself remains in the Executive as Minister of Finance.

From the beginning a great defender of Sputnik, the former head of government has accused the SUKL of falling into political games for not certifying the vaccine and thus allow their immediate employment in the country.

The Minister of Health, Lengvarský, points out that his country will try to obtain a positive opinion of the Russian vaccine from certified laboratories and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), although without specifying when or how.

Matovic, for his part, aims to obtain positive references to Sputnik from Hungarian experts, where the Russian drug is widely used, something that Budapest has been open to doing.

