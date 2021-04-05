Unless changed at the last minute, a delegation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will visit Moscow this week to review the clinical trials of the world’s first patented vaccine, the Russian Spútnik. The EMA has not officially communicated this mission, but it has been done by the Russian Minister of Health, Mikhail Murashko, who announced the arrival of the experts on April 10. This trip could be the final phase for the European regulator to include the Russian vaccine among those authorized in the EU. At least according to the Russian authorities, because in the European Union it is still not clear that Spútnik could be the best solution to accelerate immunization in Europe.

The British scientific publication The Lancet confirmed that the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine Spútnik V is 91.6 percent, declared by the creators of the drug, the National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Gamaleya in Moscow, after completing all the stages of the tests. clinical trials. Thus, the efficacy of Spútnik V, also considered “safe” by The Lancet, is comparable to the Pfizer / Biontech (95%) and Moderna (94.1%) vaccines and superior to Oxford’s AstraZeneca (79%). and all the others available.

The Russian drug to immunize against Covid-19 was the first to be registered in the world, in August last year, an event that President Vladimir Putin announced with the usual hype. However, the speed with which it was developed, having been homologated in Russia without having previously concluded all the phases of the trials, and the lack of transparency contributed to generating distrust towards the vaccine.

After the news that the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, who received the two doses of Spútnik V, has tested positive, the Gamaleya Center has pointed out through its Twitter account that the Russian drug «has a 91.6% effective against infections and 100% effective against severe cases. If the infection is confirmed, vaccination guarantees a quick recovery without serious symptoms. ‘

Other factors also play against him, such as the current geopolitical positioning of the Kremlin, immersed in a new confrontation with the West, and the poisoning of Putin’s main adversary, Alexei Navalni. Policy aside, there are already 56 countries where its use has been authorized, including Argentina, Mexico, Bolivia, Paraguay, Venezuela, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Montenegro, Hungary and Slovakia, despite the fact that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not yet given the go-ahead. In addition, Austria is preparing to acquire doses of the Russian drug, the Czech Republic is also interested in it and Germany is studying producing it in its laboratories.

Denís Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Center, assured in July of last year that, when they decided to undertake the task of achieving immunization against Covid-19, against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, they had already acquired the experience of having prepared a vaccine against the virus that causes the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), which spread during 2012 and 2013. In his words, “when the new coronavirus appeared, the closest brother of the beta group viruses, we had no doubt what to do and how (…) we just copy and paste in the literal sense (…) it took us 14 days to get the vaccine ».

Logunov said that Spútnik V includes two adenovirus vectors modified to enhance the “spike protein,” a critical tool the virus uses to invade human cells. “When adenovirus vaccines enter human cells, they generate the genetic code for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which causes the cells to start producing that protein,” explained the Russian scientist. In his view, this “teaches the immune system to recognize and attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, AstraZeneca and Spútnik V are “viral vector” vaccines, which means that they use weakened and neutralized viruses, therefore harmless to the body, but capable of producing the necessary immunity. AstraZeneca uses a single chimpanzee adenovirus while the Russian one involves two human adenoviruses, one in each of the two doses administered 21 days apart, which, according to the Gamaleya Center, strengthens the immune response. Another advantage of the Spútnik V over its competitors is that excessively low temperatures are not necessary for its conservation. The immediate side effects, once the prick is done, can be momentary headaches at the injection site, muscle discomfort, some fever, chills and a feeling of general weakness.

The Russian Fund for Direct Investments (RFPI), headed by Kirill Dmitriev, is the organization that has been in charge of financing the vaccine and now marketing it outside of Russia. Once the EMA approves the use of Sputnik V in the EU, says Dmitriev, “we will be able to supply the European Union with enough medicine to vaccinate 50 million people.” To do this, according to statements made in mid-March, “we have reached agreements with drug companies in Germany, France, Italy and Spain.”

If all goes according to plan, the director of the RFPI predicts a turnover of more than 20,400 million euros, an amount that would almost double that obtained by Russia in arms exports in 2020 (about 11,000 million euros), the newspaper reports. Niezavísimaya Gazeta, according to whose calculations, the price of each dose would be 8.5 euros. The Spútnik V is currently produced in Belarus, Kazakhstan, India and South Korea, the latter two countries make it to send for the most part to Russia, so that it can vaccinate its own population.

But among Russians there is skepticism. According to a recent poll by the Levada sociological center, 62% of those surveyed do not plan to get vaccinated. They fear possible side effects in the medium term and are wary of the haste with which the drug has been made. Only 30% of Russians say they are willing to inoculate themselves with any drug that prevents the spread of Covid-19.

Russia began large-scale vaccinations in early December. At first, they administered Spútnik V preferably to health workers, policemen, soldiers, teachers and other risk groups. Those under 18 years of age and those over 60 years of age were excluded. At the present time, any citizen who requests it is vaccinated free of charge by appointment without distinction of age, profession or activity. To speed up the campaign, vaccination points have been set up in theaters and concert halls. Until recently, foreigners did not have to pay anything either, but now they do have to and the price, depending on the clinic, is around 7,000 rubles per dose, the total is 155 euros for two injections.

Putin said during a videoconference on March 22 that in his country “6.3 million people have already been vaccinated, of which 4.3 million did so completely, that is, they received the first and second doses.” less than 3% of the 145 million inhabitants of Russia. Percentage well below, not just Israel, the absolute champion, but the United States or the United Kingdom.

According to the British firm Airfinity, as of March 12, Russia produced a total of 12.3 million doses of Spútnik V, much less than those produced by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and the Chinese companies Sinopharm and Sinovac. Airfinity contends that Russia had 10.7 million doses of the vaccine ready at the end of February, of which 3.7 million were shipped abroad. As a result, only 7 million doses of the drug remained for their nationals. Putin, who was vaccinated on March 23 without light or stenographers, has acknowledged that currently two million doses are produced per month, but assured that 10 million per month will soon be available.

Two more vaccines have been created in Russia: the EpiVacCorona, produced by the “Véktor” laboratories in Novosibirsk (Siberia), which is already circulating, although with much lower incidence than the Spútnik V, and the CoviVac of the Moscow Chumákov Center, which has just be released.