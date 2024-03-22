Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin spoke out against the boycott of the 2024 Olympic Games

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin spoke out against the boycott of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. His words lead TASS.

Matytsin said that it is impossible to boycott the Olympic Games and force the athletes who have qualified for them to do so. “They have won licenses and, according to the Olympic Charter, have the same rights as any other athlete,” he emphasized.

On March 19, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated that they would not force Russians wishing to compete at the 2024 Games to condemn the SVO in Ukraine. Representatives of the country will be allowed to compete without a flag and anthem.

Last December, the IOC allowed Russians to participate in the Paris Olympics as individual neutral athletes. At the same time, athletes who support a special operation in Ukraine, or who have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in the 2024 Games. In addition, representatives of team sports will miss the tournament.