A tourist from Russia told about the most beautiful places in Abkhazia, where you can stay with a tent. He shared about this in his blog on the platform Yandex.Zen…

As the Russian noted, you can set up a tent city in any place you like on your own, since there are many secluded places on the coast in Abkhazia, or you can stay in an equipped and guarded camp.

The man said that for a small fee of 500-700 rubles at the campsite, you can pitch a tent, use a shower and toilet, find electricity and drinking water. On the territory of some complexes there are cafes and shops. Most of the tent camps are located on the outskirts of cities and towns.

According to the tourist, the most famous camping in Abkhazia is located behind Pitsunda, in the Rybzavod area. Nevertheless, as the traveler noted, it is very crowded there.

Another beautiful place to stop with a tent, the man called the Temple of the Ambar in the Gudauta region. “This is a completely different rest, unity with nature, when you fall asleep and wake up to the whisper of the waves, enjoying the smell of eucalyptus,” he said.

