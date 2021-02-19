On Sakhalin in the Smirnykhovsky district, a Russian was found alive, who disappeared after an avalanche. This is reported by Sakhalin.info.

The motor grader driver spent two days under the snow. The drone could not find the missing person, only during the clearing of the snow it was possible to unearth a grader. The man was inside. It turned out that it was warm under the snow. With the help of the trees, the man lit a fire.

The rescued person feels well, he did not need medical assistance.

Early in the morning on Tuesday, February 16, the man left to clear the pass between the two settlements. After that, he disappeared and did not get in touch for two days. Local residents tried to organize a search, but they were unable to do so due to poor visibility and snowstorms.

A cyclone from the mainland has been raging on Sakhalin for several days. Because of the blizzard, roads were blocked, the operation of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport was limited, the Vanino-Kholmsk ferry crossing was closed. In the north of the island, one-story houses are almost completely covered with snow.