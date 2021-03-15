A Russian tourist from St. Petersburg overwintered in the Crimea in a tent and shared his feelings from the trip. The plot about his adventures was released as part of the “Morning of a New Day” program on the “First Crimean” TV channel.

In the episode, 47-year-old Lenar Khuzhin said that he has been on a bicycle trip around the republic for more than six months. “The pandemic firstly influenced our stay here. And the second – it was a dream or something, to see what winter Crimea is like ”, – explained the hero of the article.

As specified in the program, Khuzhin has already covered more than two thousand kilometers on a bicycle along the peninsula – the traveler spent several days in Kerch, then drove along the Crimean coast and stopped for a halt at Cape Aya.

“I stopped right here, because the Internet is available, and there is no road nearby, and you can go down to the sea to swim,” the tourist explained the choice of parking.

Khuzhin clarified that instead of electricity, he uses solar panels, instead of bulbs – a flashlight, and washes clothes in the sea, since fresh water must be saved – it can only be collected once every 10-15 days. At the same time, the stove for the Russian was replaced by a “homemade small oven” made of two iron cans.

According to the traveler, the most difficult thing is to live in such conditions at sub-zero temperatures, when there is no warm clothing or water. To close the tent and table from wind and rain, the man uses a special stretch.

In conclusion, Khuzhin shared that in the near future he plans to visit Yalta and Alushta, as well as develop his blog, since subscribers are his main source of income.

