A resident of the Kirov region fell into a well with ice water four meters deep, stayed there for nine hours and survived. Reported by Telegram-channel Hue.

The incident took place near the abandoned village of Znamenka. The man was returning home through the forest and fell into the ground. Finding himself in a deep well with ice water at the bottom, he began to call for help, but there was no one nearby. The screams were heard nine hours later by a passing brother and sister. They cut down a birch tree and helped the man to get to the surface.

The victim contacted the local administration, but the authorities did not take any measures to solve the problem. There are five such wells in the district, and a similar case has already happened last year.

Earlier, a 125-kilogram resident of the Chinese urban district of Luoyang, Henan province, was stuck in a well in his backyard and was rescued by firefighters.