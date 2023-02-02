A minimal, almost imperceptible movement which however is identified by the reconnaissance drones of the Ukrainian army. The Russian soldier is on guard duty in the trenches and is discovered by Kiev aircraft which signal his position to kamikaze drones equipped with grenades. The shot of the aircraft (also seen in FPV) is precise and leaves no way out for the Moscow soldier.
Ukraine – Russia, follow today’s live 2 February
01:14
#Russian #soldier #moves #trench #kamikaze #drone #identifies #leaves
Leave a Reply