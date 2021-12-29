A resident of Bashkiria smashed his wife’s face and, when asked about the act, explained to her that “it was necessary.” His words lead Telegram-channel “Signal”.

According to the channel, the Russian was jealous of his wife. He started beating the woman in the street. The conflict between the couple was filmed by a camera installed on the entrance door. The couple reconciled before the arrival of the police officers.

Earlier in Solnechnogorsk, a man beat his wife to death with a TV. The Russian also beat a disabled person who was in the family’s apartment during a quarrel. According to the victim, the attacker beat him with a cane when he tried to intercede for the woman. He later lost consciousness.