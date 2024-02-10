Despite the storm warning, on February 10, the annual mass ski race “Ski Track of Russia” is taking place in Krasnoyarsk. Izvestia correspondent Vlad Tamosauskas reports this from the scene.

“Today these athletes will have to fight not only with each other, but also with the wind. A storm warning has been announced in Krasnoyarsk,” the correspondent said.

The air temperature in the city is above zero, and it rained in the morning. In this regard, some participants complain about the inconvenience of completing the race.

“It’s difficult to run in that direction, against the wind, your legs get very clogged on the ice,” noted participant Konstantin Otroshchenko.

For some athletes, the weather, on the contrary, does not seem to be an obstacle to the race. For example, for Andrey, who has been skiing almost all his life.

“It’s a traditional race, you always have to run, in any weather – whether it’s minus 30 or plus 6. We’re not footballers or hockey players,” said the athlete.

Young athletes also take part in the Russian Ski Track. Alena, the mother of one of the participants, said that sport brings people together.

“It seems to me that this brings people closer together and family traditions can be created this way. You only need to show by your own example how to do it right and introduce it to the sport,” the girl said.

Also, the all-Russian mass race “Ski Track of Russia” will take place in Syktyvkar on February 10. The sporting event will take place at four points at once – at the Dynamo and Vezhdino ski resorts, at the sports stadium in Krasnozatonskoye, on the ski track near school No. 15 in Verkhnyaya Maksakovka.

In Samara on the same day, the Russian Ski Track will be held at the Chaika sports school. Ski races will also be held in Zhigulevsk, Novokuybyshevsk, Oktyabrsk, Otradny, Syzran, Tolyatti, and in several municipal districts of the Samara region.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that one of the country’s goals in the sports sector is to attract 70% of Russians to sports by 2030. He emphasized that sport is one of the main government priorities and one of the most important components of national development goals. To achieve this goal, the widest possible availability of sports infrastructure will be ensured.