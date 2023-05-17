Daineko said that the authors of the show “Mask” created numbers for her worse than for the rest

Russian singer Victoria Daineko spoke about her disappointment from participating in the popular TV show “Mask” on the NTV channel. In an interview with journalist Laura Jugelia for YouTube-channel FAMETIME TV, she complained that the authors of the program created worse numbers for her than for the rest of the project participants.

“We do not take any part in the organization of productions, we are, roughly speaking, just performers. We came to the run, we were told what would happen on stage, and we perform it, ”the singer revealed behind the scenes of the project.

According to Daineko, the authors of the show have different approaches to organizing the performances of artists. “And I noticed that they try for someone, but they do something else for others. But it feels like they didn’t just leak me from the very beginning, but they made me much worse numbers in terms of production, ”said the Mask participant.

The singer noted that a talented team is working on the project, which knows how to make shows from numbers, but her performances, unlike the numbers of other artists, did not look like a show, which seemed unfair to her. “I was upset, it was very unpleasant for me, especially since I watched how everything looked on the air, and was disappointed,” she admitted.

The Mask show started on NTV in early March 2020. In each episode of the project, celebrities in costumes that completely hide their appearance come on stage and tell a few facts about themselves, after which they perform songs with their real voices. Jury members and spectators must guess who is behind the masks.