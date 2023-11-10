The Russian ship Victoria sent a distress signal off the coast of Sakhalin

The ship Victoria sent a distress signal off the coast of Sakhalin. About it reported Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Sakhalin Region.

The captain of the tanker informed the rescuers that the ship had run aground. There is no damage to the vessel, and the crew does not require medical assistance.

There are ten crew members on board the Victoria. The ship with 700 tons of fuel is registered at the port of Vladivostok.

