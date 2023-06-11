On the night of June 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Russian ship “Priazovye” in the Black Sea, said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

The department also published footage of repelling the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The incident occurred at 1:30 am, 300 km southeast of Sevastopol. The Ukrainian side deployed six offshore fast unmanned boats to attack a Russian ship that was providing security along the routes of the Blue Stream and Turkish Stream gas pipelines in the southeastern part of the Black Sea.

The Russian military reportedly destroyed all targets. As a result of the attack, there were no casualties, the ship was not damaged and continues to perform its tasks.

It is also specified that during the attack in the air over the Black Sea there was an American strategic reconnaissance drone RQ-4B Global Hawk, which conducted reconnaissance there before during similar attacks.

Earlier, on May 24, the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) repelled an attack by three unmanned high-speed boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Ivan Khurs ship of the Black Sea Fleet. At that moment, the vessel ensured the safety of the operation of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the exclusive economic zone of Turkey.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.