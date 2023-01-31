The head of the Committee of the Federation Council Karasin: the unpredictability of Kyiv threatens world stability

Statements by world leaders that weapons supplied to Ukrainian troops should not be used for strikes on Russian territory are naive. This was stated by the head of the international committee of the Federation Council Grigory Karasin in his Telegram-channel.

The politician recalled the words of French President Emmanuel Macron and former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, who warned Kyiv about the inadmissibility of strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation. According to Karasin, such statements are naive and few people will be deceived.

“The threat of the Kyiv regime to international stability lies in its unpredictability and rushing around, in the search for tough solutions,” the Russian senator pointed out.

Earlier, Macron warned Kyiv against strikes on Russia with Western weapons. The politician named one of the criteria for the supply of weapons and equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) – they should not lead to an escalation of the conflict.