Senator Kalashnik: I have no relation to the Motordetal-Konotop plant in Ukraine

Russian senator Sergei Kalashnik in conversation with RIA Novosti denied his involvement in the Motordetal-Konotop enterprise, which is put up for sale in Ukraine.

“I have nothing to do with this enterprise,” he said.

In August, the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice wanted to nationalize a plant in the city of Konotop, allegedly owned by Russian senator Sergei Kalashnik. The Ministry of Justice also wanted to recover 100 percent of the authorized capital of the Ukrainian enterprise as the country’s income.

The Motordetal-Konotop plant produces and supplies cylinder liners for various engines. In addition, cylinder parts for passenger cars and automotive vehicles are manufactured there.

Sergei Kalashnik has been a member of the Federation Council from the Kostroma region since 2020.