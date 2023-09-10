Russian Senator Pushkov: Kyiv’s goals no longer correspond to the interests of the West

Kyiv’s goals no longer correspond to the interests of the West, and the gap between them is growing, said Federation Council member Alexei Pushkov in Telegram-channel.

The senator commented on the words of a Sky News columnist, who pointed to increased skepticism in the West regarding the achievement of the goals set by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

“Just six months ago, this would have been impossible to hear or read in Western media. But the counteroffensive has reached a dead end, and no matter what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says, it is impossible not to notice this,” Pushkov emphasized.

Previously, the senator said that looking for strategic meaning in all US actions means giving them more political intelligence than they actually have. According to Pushkov, Americans, as a rule, “go where there is money and where it can be obtained from trade or invested profitably.”