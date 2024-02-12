Western countries are interested in the maximum destruction of Ukraine. First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Rashid Nurgaliev announced this on Monday, February 12.

He recalled that today voices in favor of a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine are growing. Russia has never opposed the resumption of negotiations. However, at the moment this is impossible due to the position of the Kyiv authorities, and the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia. Nurgaliev emphasized that this situation is beneficial for Western countries.

“The current conflict has opened up the prospect of multi-billion dollar orders for the military-industrial complex for the United States and England. Moreover, in my opinion, they are interested in the maximum destruction of Ukraine, since industrial giants are already lining up to receive government orders for the restoration of the infrastructure of this country,” the first deputy secretary shared in an interview published by the newspaper “Arguments and Facts”.

Nurgaliev indicated that the West is ready to forcibly “drive to slaughter” Ukrainians in order to achieve the goal of weakening the Russian Federation.

On February 9, former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) and former member of the European Parliament (from 1999 to 2020) Nigel Farage said that the West should be more open to the idea of ​​negotiations with the Russian leadership. He emphasized that the West's reluctance to think about peace leaves him shocked.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with Carlson, expressed confidence that Russia and Ukraine would sooner or later come to an agreement, and relations between the peoples would be restored. The Russian leader noted that the West thinks that hostilities will forever “tear apart” one part of the Russian people from another. However, this is a mistake – the reunion will happen.

On December 17, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that the Ukrainian president’s intransigence regarding the need to start negotiations with Russia instead of continuing military operations could exterminate the country’s population. He stressed that Zelensky needed billions to continue the conflict after a peace agreement was close.

Before this, on November 22, the Russian President said that Russia had never refused peace negotiations on Ukraine. The Russian leader also emphasized that any military action is always a tragedy, and indicated that “we must think about how to stop this tragedy.”

The last round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29, 2022 in Istanbul. They lasted about three hours. Later, Kyiv officially abandoned contacts with Moscow. On October 4, 2022, Ukrainian President Zelensky enacted the decision of the country’s National Security and Defense Council on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.