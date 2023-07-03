Medvedev: the Anglo-Saxon world must realize that opposition to the West has become global

The Anglo-Saxon world must realize that the opposition to the West has become global, declared in his article in “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

As Medvedev clarified, 2022-2023 will go down in history as the time of the most powerful civilizational break. Its consequence, according to the politician, was a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. He pointed out that Moscow was forced to launch a NWO to protect its sovereignty.

“This is a total confrontation between the conditional collective West and the rest of the world,” he said.

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev urged citizens to rally around Russia and President Vladimir Putin amid the rebellion of the private military company (PMC) Wagner.