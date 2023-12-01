Due to the foreign policy situation, the Russian Science Foundation (RSF) had to reorient itself from the West to the East, said Alexander Makarov, chairman of the organization’s expert council for scientific projects.

“Until 2022, the Russian Science Foundation had a line of 10 international competitions with leading European countries and foundations; now seven have been suspended and withdrawn,” he said, speaking at the III Congress of Young Scientists at Sirius.

According to him, science is a so-called laboratory without walls. “What is done in science belongs to everyone: the exchange of materials and instruments is standard practice,” Makarov noted.

International cooperation, he believes, is necessary “because it is impossible to organize everything in any single country, it is impossible to solve all scientific issues.”

The RSF representative added that despite the decision of the European and American authorities to stop interacting with Russian foundations and institutes, international scientific cooperation has not stopped.

Thus, cooperation with China is of particular importance for Russia: the countries have launched joint educational programs and organized competitions, Makarov emphasized. Thanks to connections with the PRC, Russian scientists can publish in journals with a high impact factor (that is, with a high citation rate).

In 2023, the Russian Science Foundation became a participant in the multilateral East Asia Science and Innovation Area Joint Research Program, in which 17 countries participate. This will allow the Russian Science Foundation to support trilateral projects in the future, in which, in addition to Russia, teams from Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries participate.