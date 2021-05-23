Video: a group in VKontakte “Typical Krasnodar”.

In Novorossiysk, a drunken man desecrated the monument to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War “Small Earth”. The video was published by the group in In contact with “Typical Krasnodar”.

The vandal visited the memorial with his girlfriend, in the footage she asks him to get dressed when he, taking off his pants, sits on the slabs of the monument. They then drink alcohol together, and the attacker breaks several glass bottles.

The man called his occupation “the best psychotherapy.”

Outraged citizens on social networks called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident. There have been no official comments yet.

Earlier in the Krasnodar Territory, vandals destroyed the memorial of the Great Patriotic War. The intruders smashed the memorial plaques of the stele “Komsomol Fortitude” on Mount Semashko, installed in honor of the Tuapse defensive operation of 1942, which was an integral part of the battle for the Caucasus. The Investigative Committee organized an inquiry into the incident.