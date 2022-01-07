In 2022, the Russian ruble has a fairly high chance of strengthening, if “geopolitical troubles” do not happen. Such a forecast in a conversation with the agency “Prime” voiced Andrey Kochetkov, leading analyst of the Otkritie Investments global research department.

He added that the conditions for strengthening were formed at the end of 2021 thanks to a monetary policy directed against inflation – the ruble has become one of the few currencies with a real positive yield, adjusted for inflation, of about 8.2-8.4 percent. This was caused by the actions of the Central Bank, which raised the key rate to 8.5 percent.

Kochetkov also believes that inflation will slow down in 2022, because the base for growth has been exhausted in 2021, and prices for oil, gas, metals and other resources have increased. He added that due to inflation, the volume of real disposable income of consumers is decreasing.

“Accordingly, we can expect that price pressure will gradually ease, forming a higher positive yield on the Russian currency,” the analyst said.

The specialist pointed out that if inflation continues to weaken, then the strengthening of the ruble will take place in the first half of the year, but if it accelerates, the Central Bank will again have to raise the key rate. “But this will only temporarily postpone the start of the rally in the Russian currency,” he concluded.

Earlier, the personal broker “BCS World of Investments” Konstantin Pravosudov said that the ruble has a chance to be at the peak of demand in 2022. The Russian currency can gain strength thanks to the normalization of fiscal policy and the reduction of geopolitical risks, he explained.