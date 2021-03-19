Russia does not need to re-present its role in the region, as it is present in the Arab Gulf region, and in Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean region, and even in the Arab-African seam zones, and this is evident from the recent Russian moves in the Middle East, as well as in the Caucasus and the republics of Central Asia, and their areas of influence Traditional.

Russia deals with these regions, based on its historical and political relations, which confirm the Russian presence in different regions, and it is a preliminary message to the American administration that seeks to besiege the Russian expansion, stand before it, and preoccupy Russian politics with more political and strategic conflicts and quarrels, and even work to convey messages that appear Urgent Americanism through interference in Russian internal affairs, and the continuation of the policy of imposing sanctions, considering that this American mechanism may be useful, as envisioned by White House advisers who look from above, and not through interests that may be intersecting between Americans with the Russian side, but rather the European, and with evidence of entry. In a series of unjustified confrontations with friends and partners side by side with whom the administration deems an enemy party, which applies to the Russian, Chinese, Iranian and North Korean sides, which may expand the scope of US confrontations in the world, not in one region, which will be exploited by the Russian side Well, depending on his interests, this is why the Russian diplomacy moved towards the Arab Gulf, and in the direction of Iraq and Syria, and in the Iranian file to confirm its presence. A strategy in the region’s hot files, which will realistically emphasize the nature of the central and main role of the Russian state, especially as it is freed from its internal burdens through a balanced policy that focuses on the constants in the paths of movement, and the start to build a permanent strategy with allies, based on the interests of everyone and not the interest of one party. Which confirms that we are facing rational diplomacy moving in the direction of returning to interact with world issues, and working to confront the American plan aimed at restoring Washington’s influence in the world.

That is why the recent Russian move in the Middle East comes within a clear and thoughtful Russian plan, which was highlighted through the foreign minister’s tour, and the president’s envoy to the Middle East, Sergey Lavrov, to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and the eloquent message that Russia has been able in recent years to play a role. Importantly, from Syria, and from its relations with all countries in the region, whose relations are considered within a political and strategic framework with the Gulf states.

Russia’s entry into the warm waters, behind it is an old Russian dream from the days of the Tsar, which is being achieved today, and has extended strategic dimensions. Russia did not previously exist in the Mediterranean, and today it is present in Tartus and the seam zones in the Mediterranean and in the strategic areas extended, and this is why it is apprehensive. The United States of the possibility of going into a new cold war in the coming period, especially with the expectation that there is no new horizon for relations between Russia and the United States, and there is no hope for any progress in relations between the two countries in light of the current situation, in light of President Biden’s assurances that he is heading to conduct a review of the overall relations Between Washington and Moscow, describing Russia as a threat to US interests in the world.

Russia warns of a new round of confrontation and in its view that times have changed, and attempts to dictate modern geopolitical realities are counterproductive, especially since the relations between Moscow and Washington are complex and include many files and interests, and they are not normal bilateral relations. The question is: Does the United States realize this, especially since the Russian side will not retreat from its strategic presence in the regional and international system in conflict with the current US policy.

* Academic specializing in political and strategic sciences.