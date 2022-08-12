The author of the blog on “Yandex.Zen” complained about the queues and “redneck” at the Antalya airport

A Russian tourist had a rest in Antalya and complained about the locals, whom he called greedy and too suspicious. He spoke about this in his personal blog “Notes of a Dental Detective” on the platform “Yandex.Zen”.

So, the traveler described the situation at the airport of the resort with the phrase “some kind of bedlam.” He did not like the “wild” lines, the lack of places to sit down, and paid Wi-Fi.

“In my opinion, this is bullshit. In Russia, free Internet is literally at every step! Restaurants, bars, shopping malls, not to mention airports and train stations! In Turkey, Wi-Fi is a luxury even at the airport!” — the author of the blog was outraged.

In addition, the tourist said that during the entire trip he managed to spend the minimum amount of cash dollars. “Rubles are perfectly accepted in any amount, but only through the lira,” he added.

Earlier in August, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) announced a significant reduction in the cost of air tickets to Turkey. This was influenced by the expansion of Aeroflot’s flight program. From August 12, the carrier adds additional flights to Dalaman and Bodrum to its schedule.