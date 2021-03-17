The Russian rested for three days in Crimea, having independently thought out the route and accommodation, and was surprised at the cost of almost five thousand rubles. He told about his journey in a blog on the platform “Yandex Zen“.

As the author noted, he, together with three friends, conceived an independent trip by car from Krasnodar to Crimea. The end point of the travelers was the village of Novy Svet, and young people spent the night in Sudak.

The main expenses on the trip were spending on gasoline – 3.2 thousand rubles, or 800 rubles per person. Another major expense was accommodation – two thousand rubles for two nights in a four-bed room in Sudak.

Meals on the trip cost 850 rubles per person. Tourists bought most of the products in Krasnodar and cooked for themselves at the hotel. Also, some of the Russian’s budget was spent on snacks on the road – 1247 rubles.

The tourist said that his expense for a three-day trip was 4.9 thousand rubles. “If you are only in cities and eat only in cafes, the cost will be much higher. But urban tourism is completely different, ”the man summed up.

Earlier in March, it was reported about a sharp rise in the cost of living in Russian resorts. According to experts, hotel accommodation in Crimea has risen in price by 14 percent over the year, to 3.1 thousand rubles per night, and in the Krasnodar Territory – by 15 percent, to 2.9 thousand rubles.