For the first half of 2020, consumer spending of Russians decreased by an average of 11.5 thousand rubles. This is the conclusion reached by the experts of the international audit and consulting network FinExpertiza, the newspaper Izvestia reports.

It is noted that this turned out to be the highest value since 2006. Prior to that, over the course of 13 years, citizens’ spending only grew. Experts name Moscow among the regions with the most economical inhabitants. According to analysts, the expenses of residents of the capital fell by 41 thousand rubles in six months.

In second place was Yakutia, where they began to spend 28 thousand rubles less than last year. Sevastopol closes the top three (minus 26 thousand rubles for six months). Residents of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (minus 19.1 thousand) and Krasnodar Territory (minus 18.9 thousand) also had to tighten their belts. St. Petersburg took the last place in the top 10 in terms of spending reduction: there expenses decreased by about 15.9 thousand rubles.

The cost cuts come amid an economic crisis triggered by the collapse of oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. The biggest drop in spending was on travel, clothing and dining. Experts explain the desire to save money by the desire to create a financial safety cushion: over the past months, the volume of savings for a rainy day has increased almost fivefold.

In mid-August, analysts said that this year Russia could face the first drop in retail trade in 20 years. Sellers of clothing and footwear, jewelry and cars are at risk, and the market is expected to recover only next year.