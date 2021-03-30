The prosecutor’s office of Khakassia has achieved the abolition of the law on the budget of the republic for 2021 and for the planning period of 2022 and 2023 due to contradictions with federal legislation. About it it says on the website of the department.

The audit showed that the regional budget deficit turned out to be higher than it should be under the Budget Code. In addition, in Khakassia, the maximum allowable amount of the region’s debt has been exceeded.

Related materials There is everything Russia has declared war on tax evaders. Now Russians will pay even for other people’s debts

Prosecutors have already submitted a protest to a session of the Republic’s Supreme Council, but the parliament rejected it. However, on Monday, March 29, the Supreme Court of Khakassia satisfied the department’s claim. The court’s decision has not yet entered into legal force.

Earlier, the head of the Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, announced that the state debt of the Russian regions at the end of last year reached a maximum in ten years. To reduce the budget deficit, they borrowed 383 billion rubles. As a result, the official explained, in Mordovia, Khakassia and Udmurtia, the state debt is more than one hundred percent of revenues.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, corruption in Khakassia is at one of the lowest levels in the country. Since 2018, the Governor of the region has been a member of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valentin Konovalov. He is among the outsiders in terms of trust among the heads of the regions, the leader in the rating is still the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.