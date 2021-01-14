By the end of 2020, the Moscow region became the world’s busiest in terms of traffic on the roads. This figure was 54 percent – which means that a 30-minute trip will take on average 54 percent longer than with free roads. This is stated in rating by TomTom.

Traffic jams in the capital of Russia and the region decreased by five percent compared to 2019. The busiest month was named December (74 percent), and the month with the lowest traffic was April (eight percent). In the morning rush hour, the index was 74 percent, in the evening – 99 percent. The most difficult period was recognized Thursday evening from 18 to 19 hours. On average, drivers who had to drive on Moscow roads during rush hours lost 200 hours.

Another metropolis where the situation with traffic is difficult is Mumbai (53 percent) – here, on average, there are 133 days without traffic jams per year (in the Moscow region there are only 66). Next in the ranking for occupancy are Istanbul (51 percent, 80 days), Bangalore (51 percent, 147 days) and New Delhi (47 percent, 64 days).

The least busy were Wuhan (16 percent, 127 days), Chicago (17 percent, 137 days), Tianjin (21 percent, 26 days), Shanghai (22 percent, 79 days) and Shenzhen (23 percent, 53 days).

