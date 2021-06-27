For the first time in the history of the European Championship, Russian referee Sergei Karasev removed a football player after watching a video. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Karasev showed the red card to the Netherlands defender Mathijs de Ligt in the 1/8 final of the Euro against the Czech national team. De Ligt played with a hand and did not allow the Czech striker Patrick Schick to go one-on-one. After the video review, the referee regarded the defender’s actions as a foul of the last resort.

At the time of this writing, the score in the meeting is 1: 0 in favor of the Czech Republic.

The Netherlands advanced to the Euro playoffs, finishing first in Group C. They were ahead of Austria, Ukraine and North Macedonia. The Czechs in the group stage finished third in Quartet D.