Since the disintegration of the USSR, more than 30 years ago, academics in the social sciences, inside and outside Cuba, have discussed what kind of transition would take place on the island. Some saw conditions for a democratic transition; others observed that the transit would take place towards some authoritarian modality; and others pointed out that the shift would be minimal, between preserving the old regime and incorporating post-totalitarian elements.

After three decades, it seems clear that the third variant has predominated. In these 30 years, the Cuban regime, neither in its institutional design nor in its fundamental public policies has adopted the models of its great international allies: Venezuela, Russia, China or Vietnam. His system continues to look more like the Soviet Union and the real socialisms of the Cold War than any capitalist communism or autocratic populism of the 21st century.

That certainty begins to falter these days. Barely four years after the adoption of the new Constitution and more than a decade after the approval of the so-called “Guidelines” of the Communist Party of Cuba, which condensed those post-totalitarian adjustments, the ruling leadership, with increasing disinhibition, asks to study and transfer norms and practices of the Chinese, Vietnamese or Russian models, very different from each other.

Delegations of the Cuban Communist Party travel to China and Vietnam and Chinese and Vietnamese leaders visit the island and call for regulatory and institutional changes to be introduced in Cuba. In 2018, Vietnamese party leader Nguyen Phu Trong defended the “market economy” in Havana. Two years later, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc reiterated the message and a few weeks ago the parliamentary leader Vuong Dinh Hue did the same.

Even more evident is the promotion of the Russian model, in the midst of the renewed geopolitical complicity between Havana and Moscow, in support of the invasion of Ukraine. The demands for reforms within Cuba, to align the island’s system with one of its allies, or with several at the same time, have never been so explicit. In times of the great understanding between Caracas and Havana, led by Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro, at the beginning of the 21st century, the reverse logic prevailed: Cuba was, or claimed to be, the model to follow.

Now we see the Stolypin Institute of Growth Economics –in honor of Piotr A. Stolypin, the prime minister of Tsar Nicholas II, at the beginning of the 20th century, reviled by Lenin and Trotsky and admired by Solzhenytsin and Putin– preparing a reform project for Cuba, more exhaustive and authoritative than the one proposed in the 1990s by Carlos Solchaga, Minister of Economy and Finance in the Government of Felipe González.

According to Boris Titov, director of the Stolypin Institute, presidential commissioner for “businessmen’s rights” and new president of the Cuba-Russia Business Economic Forum, it is essential that “legislative changes” be made in Cuba so that the Russian reform of the Cuban economy can be implemented on the island. In recent days, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitri Chernishenko reiterated something similar in Havana: the “road map” of the new “business cooperation” with Russia will require “changes in Cuba’s legislation.”

The little that is known about this project of “comprehensive solutions to Cuba’s problems”, in the words of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, is that, in addition to energy, it would facilitate the supply of Russian wheat, it would hand over land in usufruct to Russian companies, it would develop the import of inputs for small and medium-sized Cuban companies and would increase the influx of Russian tourism to the island, until it reached, according to the Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil, 500,000 visitors per year.

It is too soon to know what kind of restructuring of the Cuban economy and society would produce a reorientation of the island’s model towards the Russian reference. For now, various phenomena of recent history such as the creation of the military-business apparatus and the geopoliticism of foreign policy, in contrast to the mixture of diplomatic realism and economic openness still in force in China and Vietnam, pave the way for the transition to a new oligarchic capitalism in the Caribbean.

Some recent signs, such as the presence of the private sector and publicity in the new Communications Law and the call from the island’s institutional and academic sectors to move towards a “State reform”, are part of the same trend. It is difficult to specify to what extent this displacement responds to a geopolitical challenge to the European Union and the United States, to make sanctions more flexible, in order not to be left behind in the distribution of interests on the island, or to an attempt to strengthen Moscow’s ties in Latin America and the Caribbean, in the midst of the global rejection of the invasion of Ukraine.

The truth is that, unlike Venezuela or Nicaragua, none of the governments mentioned here, the Russian, Vietnamese or Chinese, seeks to fuel their conflicts with the West through rapprochement with Cuba. On the contrary, as Putin himself has recognized, the authoritarian capitalist transition that these governments promote on the island would find its most advantageous outcome in a scenario of recovery of the strategy of diplomatic normalcy from Washington or Brussels. Only that, in any variant of normality that they apply, neither the United States nor the European Union will renounce the agenda of human rights and promotion of democracy.