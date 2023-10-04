The winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for 2023 was a native of the USSR

The 2023 Nobel Prize winners in chemistry are US-based scientists Mungi Bavendi, Luis Brus and Alexey Ekimov. The award was awarded for fundamental discoveries in the field of nanotechnology. In particular, scientists were engaged in the “discovery and study of quantum dots – nanoparticles that are so small that their size determines their properties.”

The Nobel Committee report notes that independently of each other, Ekimov and Brus managed to create quantum dots, while Bavendi revolutionized chemical production.

These achievements represent a major milestone in nanotechnology Nobel Committee

This year’s award is 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately one million US dollars). Financial rewards will be distributed equally among all laureates. The award ceremony will take place on December 10 in Stockholm (Sweden).

Mungi Bawendi Photo: Steven Senne/AP

Ekimov studied in the Soviet Union

Ekimov was born on February 28, 1945. In 1967 he graduated from the Faculty of Physics of Leningrad State University. In 1974 he defended his dissertation for the degree of candidate of physical and mathematical sciences. The topic of the candidate’s thesis is “Optical orientation of carrier spins in semiconductors.”

See also Zelensky: Ukraine recovered from Russian forces about 6000 km In 1989 he became a Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences

The topic of the doctoral dissertation is “Quantum dimensional phenomena in semiconductor microcrystals.”

Since the late 1990s, Akimov has been working in the West. He has taught at French, Japanese and British universities. Worked for the American company Nanocrystals Technology.

Two other laureates also work in the United States

Tunisian-French-American chemist Bawendi was born in 1961 in Paris. He received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Chicago in 1988. Currently working at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Photo: Tom Little/Reuters

American Bruce was born in 1943 in Cleveland (USA). He received his bachelor’s degree from Rice University in 1965. Worked in private American companies. Since the 1990s he has taught at Columbia University.

Luis Brus (left) Photo: Haakon Mosvold Larsen / Scanpix Norway / Reuters

In 2022, the Chemistry Prize was awarded for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry

In 2022, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Caroline Ruth Bertozzi, Morten Meldahl and Barry Sharpless, the latter’s second time receiving the prize. Scientists were awarded for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.

Click chemistry is the study of chemical reactions in which individual small compounds combine to produce desired chemicals. Sharpless, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the second time, came up with the concept of the chemical designer back in 2000.

He and the Danish chemist Meldahl later introduced the copper-catalyzed azide-alkyne cycloaddition, which is now widely used in drug development

Bertozzi developed click reactions that could occur inside living organisms without interfering with the natural metabolism of cells, which became the basis for bioorthogonal chemistry. These reactions are now widely used around the world to study cells and track biological processes. Bioorthogonal reactions have also improved the targeting of anticancer drugs to cancer cells.